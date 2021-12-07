NC DHHS Flu
Widower gifted new vehicle months after wife killed by hitchhikers in Chester Co. carjacking

In Aug. 2021, Linda Robinson was killed during an altercation where two hitchhikers turned to carjackers and stole her vehicle.
A business owner has gifted a new vehicle to a man who tragically lost his wife in a carjacking...
A business owner has gifted a new vehicle to a man who tragically lost his wife in a carjacking when hitchhikers stole her vehicle in Chester County months ago.(Chester County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A business owner has gifted a new vehicle to a man who tragically lost his wife in a carjacking when hitchhikers stole her vehicle in Chester County months ago.

In Aug. 2021, Linda Robinson was killed during an altercation where two hitchhikers turned to carjackers and stole her vehicle.

Deputies: Woman left dead on side of Chester County road tried to help two accused in killing

Since the arrest of the offenders, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office has retained possession of Mrs. Robinson’s vehicle for evidence purposes.

Linda’s husband Vernon Robinson has been without a vehicle of his own since August.

In August of 2021, Linda Robinson lost her life during an altercation where two hitchhikers turned to carjackers and...

Posted by Chester County Sheriff's Office on Monday, December 6, 2021

Everything changed this week, officials say, thanks to Eliot D. Middleton with Middleton’s Village To Village Foundation.

Sheriff’s Office Victim’s Advocate Diane Watson reached out to the foundation, and without hesitation, they donated a vehicle to Vernon Robinson.

“I am so proud of our Victim’s Advocate, Diane Watson,” said Sheriff Dorsey. “It is thanks to her that we could make this happen. I am also grateful for Mr. Middleton and his foundation. He has a passion for helping people in need, and today he and his staff changed a life.”

