Where does Charlotte Douglas Airport rank when it comes to flight complaints?

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 10:25 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s a busy time of year at the airport with all the holiday travel, and you may be headed to Charlotte Douglas International Airport soon.

But how does it rank for late flights? What about complaints?

New rankings have been released and we’ve got three things to know.

This was done by the NC Public Interest Research Group.

It studies U-S Department of Transportation data from January 2016 to August 2021.

It specifically focused on complaints and late flights for airlines, as well as airports.

Thing two is how Charlotte Douglas International Airport fared. It ranked number five for the most on-time flights in August. 77 percent of flights out of Charlotte departed on time.

The biggest drop in on-time flights happened in April 2020, right as the pandemic was beginning.

But since then, the average rate of flights departing on time has actually increased to be above pre-pandemic rates.

In August, 74 percent of American Airlines flights arrived on time. That puts it in fourth place.

So how about airlines? That’s thing three. Across the board, airlines saw a spike in complaints in April 2020.

Again, as the pandemic began. That has since died down.

As far as American Airlines -

It’s seen a low rate of complaints - it’s the third lowest rate out of all the airlines.

Southwest had the least amount of complaints.

Delta had the second least amount.

The airline with the most complaints was Frontier.

