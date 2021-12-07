NC DHHS Flu
Union County BOC approves resolution that supports ending COVID protocols in public schools

On Tuesday, the Union County Board of Education will vote on the joint resolution.
(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Union County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Monday to pass a joint resolution that supports the end of COVID contact tracing and quarantine requirements in Union County Public Schools.

Here is the joint resolution and statement from Union County:

Continuing the long-standing practice of putting the future of Union County first in all decisions, the Union County Board of Commissioners and Union County Board of Education have put forth a joint resolution calling on the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services to adjust protocol for contact tracing and quarantine of public school students related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 will continue to be a communicable disease we must address and respond to, and we remain committed to doing so. However, we are at a pivotal point in the pandemic where we must adjust our policies to allow us to rely on tried and true public health practices, as we do for all communicable diseases.

By asking the State to reevaluate the quarantine and contact tracing protocol in schools, it will enable the public health officials and school nurses who have been performing the arduous processes of contact tracing to shift their focus to more productive programs and services.

This joint resolution does not diminish the importance of caring for all children who are sick whether from COVID-19, flu or any other communicable disease.

