Two, including 16-year-old, charged after multiple car break-ins in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people, including a minor, were charged after several car break-ins in north Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Police say 19-year-old Ezra Spearman and a 16-year-old broke into cars around 5:30 a.m. on Shining Oak Lane.

Police responded after a person reported that someone was breaking into their car. That person reported that as they approached the people breaking into his car, they were assaulted.

Police located the two nearby.

Officers then found out they broke into two additional cars on Shining Oak Lane before being arrested by police.

Officers recovered stolen property, including a key fob, cash and gun accessories.

Spearman was charged with three counts of break or entering a motor vehicle, felony larceny, misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer.

The 16-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility on three counts of break or enter a motor vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to leave it anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

