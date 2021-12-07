NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

This TikTok trucker wants to get more women driving big rigs

From the cab of her 18-wheeler, which she’s named Sparkle, Clarissa Rankin dispenses advice on family life, fuel costs and life on the road.
By IRINA IVANOVA
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CBS News) - One truck driver is working to solve the trucking industry’s labor shortage — by inspiring more women to get behind the wheel.

From the cab of her 18-wheeler, which she’s named Sparkle, Clarissa Rankin dispenses advice on family life, fuel costs and life on the road.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, mother of two has amassed more than 1.5 million followers on TikTok, making her one of the most popular truckers on the platform.

Woman says she paid $9.99/gallon at Charlotte gas station, customers file complaints

She got into the field as a matter of necessity, after a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice put her more than $50,000 in debt, Rankin told CBS News’ Errol Barnett.

In her first year trucking, after obtaining her Commercial Driver’s Licence (CDL), Rankin pulled in $50,000. She now makes well over $150,000 from driving — not counting the social-media endorsements, which can add another $12,000 every month.

“I love the road. And it’s a break away from life, cause the only thing you’ve got to worry about is driving the truck,” Rankin told Barnett.

Rankin’s husband, Joey Rankin, inspired her to take the leap into trucking. He now acts as her dispatcher, arranging her schedule so the family of four can spend as much time together as possible.

Rankin’s mission is to get more women into the industry. Currently, fewer than 1 in 10 truck drivers are female, according to the Women in Trucking Association. Rankin herself was turned down for the first six jobs she applied to, she told Barnett. One would-be employer told her he wouldn’t hire her as a commercial driver — but would hire her as his assistant.

“A woman actually was the one who gave me my first CDL job,” she told Barnett.

Michelle Locke is one of the many drivers who credit Rankin’s inspirational videos for getting them into the industry. Seeing a TikTok of Rankin counting dollar bills convinced her to take the plunge into trucking.

“If she can do it, I can do it,” Locke told Barnett.

“I can retire from this,” she said.

Copyright 2021 CBS Interactive Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County

Latest News

Ohio representative recalls World War II Memorial effort with late Bob Dole
Late World War II hero Bob Dole’s gift to veterans
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (File Photo)
Charlottesville’s Lee statue to be melted down for new art
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
New Orleans Saints defensive end Glenn Foster (74) greets fans after practice before an NFL...
Former Saints player dies in police custody in Alabama