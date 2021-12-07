NC DHHS Flu
StarMed donating 50 meals for every COVID-19 booster

StarMed teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank in Metrolina so if you help yourself by getting the booster, you’ll also help others for free.
By Nikki Hauser
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County says only 33% of those eligible to get a COVID-19 booster shot has gotten it.

To help get that percentage up, StarMed is getting creative. It teamed up with Second Harvest Food Bank in Metrolina so if you help yourself by getting the booster, you’ll also help others for free.

This is all part of StarMed’s “Boost Charlotte” campaign, which lasts all month.

StarMed officials said for every single booster shot it gives, it will donate 50 meals to families in need in the Charlotte area.

“We agreed to donate enough to cover 50 meals for every booster shot given,” Chris Dobbins, StarMed’s chief information officer, said.

It’s a welcomed surprise for one couple who got their booster shots Monday.

“Glad to hear that 100 families are going to be fed because we just did something that everybody should do,” Dennis Lacaria said.

StarMed estimates they’ll give 3,500 booster vaccines through the month of December. That would provide 175,000 meals for families in Mecklenburg County.

“Anything that helps more people get vaccinated is good, and then it’s also doing good at the same time,” Courtney Lacaria, who received her shot Monday, said.

Those meals will be served throughout December and StarMed says they’ll foot the bill at the end of the month based on how many boosters are given.

Those who want to participate can swing by any of the StarMed locations in Charlotte. That list of locations can be found here.

