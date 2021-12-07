‘Safety is on the line:’ CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools students and parents are sharing their thoughts following newly announced safety changes.

On Friday, Superintendent Earnest Winston announced several changes that would be taking effect across the district.

In an email to parents, he stated the district is ordering clear backpacks for all high school students, talking to manufactures about metal detectors and safety wands, doubling random safety screenings at middle and high schools, an anonymous reporting system for students and working with community partners.

In an invoice that WBTV obtained, CMS ordered nearly $500,000 worth of clear backpacks.

CMS communications told WBTV that these are just for high school students and are prioritized based on what they can get the earliest due to supply chain challenges,

This is now a public record after a parent requested this information on December 4, it was released today.

Hopewell High School parent LaTasha Earl says CMS needs to move with more urgency.

“What is it going to take for CMS to actually step up and do something? We need to be proactive and not reactive. We don’t need to wait until there’s an actual shooting or someone’s child gets hurt. We need to do something now, you have a lot of parents who are concerned about the safety of their kids’ schools,” Earl said.

WBTV submitted multiple public records requests asking how many weapons were found on campus this school year. From August 25 to November 11, records show 179 weapons have been found.

Just last week, two guns were found at two separate schools. A total of 17 guns have been confiscated from CMS schools this semester.

West Charlotte High School junior Dewayne Stewart says he feels like he’s walking on eggshells.

“I shouldn’t have to turn around and be scared of who I’m talking to or who’s around me and has a gun and can get up and just get mad at anybody at any second. I could possibly not be living the next day or one of my peers, or a friend of mine, and then I have to live with that reality,” Stewart said.

Six guns were confiscated at WCHS this school year. James Boyer is a junior at West Charlotte and says parents need to spend more time talking to their children and identifying their concerns.

“We shouldn’t even be able to get guns. If our parents would understand, if our parents would show a type of care, more care, guns wouldn’t be a thing,” Boyer said.

Stewart says clear back packs aren’t a good solution but feels metal detectors should be used if all schools use them consistently.

“A single entrance and single exit where metal detectors can check you in and out can help stop gun violence and other violence where kids could be harmed for their life,” Stewart said.

Last Thursday, Winston said he met with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney, Mecklenburg County Sheriff, U.S. Attorney’s Office, District Court judges, and city and county leaders to discuss solutions to students bringing guns to school.

“We are facing a crisis of student aggression and violence within our community and our schools. Guns do not belong in schools or in the hands of children,” Winston said.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather says grassroots organizations already in CMS are needed now more than ever.

“The solutions are within them already,” Merriweather said.

Earl agrees, she has her own non-profit and is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. Both organizations are dedicated to service in the community.

“The community is here, CMS just needs to let us in and allow us to help them. They can’t do it all by themselves,” she said.

Beyond the safety changes, students are calling out their peers to stop this violence at the source.

“Some of us are trying to get an education and some of us are trying to go off and make a life, and sometimes whenever y’all bring these issues to us some people get hurt,” Boyer said.

Earl says there isn’t a one size fits all solution, but is pleading with the district to do something as soon as possible before someone gets hurt.

“The kids’ safety the staff safety is on the line. We don’t want what happened in Michigan to happen in Charlotte,” she said.

