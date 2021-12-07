Family members of survivors remember Pearl Harbor attack on 80th anniversary

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt famously described December 7 as a “date that would live in infamy.” 80 years later, his words still ring true as Americans remember the Sunday morning when Japan attacked the US Navy at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, plunging the country into the war in the Pacific.

For many of the children of survivors, it’s a bittersweet anniversary knowing that while their loved ones lived through the attack, many of their shipmates and friends did not. They all agree that it’s important to acknowledge the events of this day.

“I feel like I’m holding history in my hands,” said David Harrison of Salisbury.

Harrison is holding the local paper the day it announced the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. Its yellowed pages gave details of the attack and the US response and noted that local men rushed to enlist.

“This is the great generation, the greatest generation that ever lived,” Harrison added.

“It was just another quiet Sunday morning there in Pearl Harbor,” Lin McDowell of Charlotte said.

McDowell’s father, a sailor, was there that morning.

“Dad was doing his laundry on that morning when he heard what he described as water bombs being dropped and then the explosions started happening and he knew something was more serious,” McDowell said.

As he rushed ammunition up to the antiaircraft positions, he showed the Japanese a sign of defiance.

“He could literally see the pilot’s face in that plane,” McDowell said, “and he said he shook his fist at the pilot, he said he didn’t know why he did that.”

McDowell served on the USS Maryland. It was anchored right beside the USS Oklahoma, one of the ships that took the worst of the attack and capsized. Sailors from the Maryland dove into the water to try and rescue those from the Oklahoma.

The Maryland was returned to service, and McDowell went on to serve through the war, leaving a legacy for his family.

“I can’t tell you the pride that my brothers and I have that he was there,” McDowell said.

And back as David Harrison scans the pages of that brittle newspaper, he sees a reminder of what was lost that day, and why it’s important to never forget.

“There will come a day, maybe 80 years from now, when all of this will be almost erased from history,” Harrison said, “not technically erased, but from the memories of people.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.