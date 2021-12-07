NC DHHS Flu
Police investigating two scenes following deadly shooting in north Charlotte

Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 5:50 AM EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in an overnight shooting in north Charlotte that led to a short police chase before a vehicle crash, law enforcement said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to an assault with a deadly weapon complaint on Swank Place around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday. That’s off Northlake Center Parkway.

When police arrived, they said they found a man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. That man was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic, according to law enforcement.

As police were arriving, a description of another vehicle that was involved was seen speeding away from the area, according to the CMPD.

There was a short chase with police before the vehicle crashed into a utility pole, authorities said.

Officers detained both occupants of the vehicle and saw that one of them also had several gunshot wounds, according to police. Medic responded and transported both to Atrium Main, with one person having life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The investigation is on-going and anyone with information is asked to call (704) 432-TIPS.

