One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a crash Monday night that happened in south Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Pineville-Matthews Road around 10:25 p.m. after reports came in of a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a Ford Focus in the median with extensive damage and on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Altieri, was ejected from the Ford Focus, according to law enforcement. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was heading northeast on Pineville-Matthews Road when it veered to the left and onto the median before striking a tree, according to the CMPD. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators said speed and alcohol impairment is suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

