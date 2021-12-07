NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte

Investigators said speed and alcohol impairment is suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.(Live 5/File)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 183 words with a read time of approximately 54 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person was killed in a crash Monday night that happened in south Charlotte, authorities said.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Pineville-Matthews Road around 10:25 p.m. after reports came in of a vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they said they found a Ford Focus in the median with extensive damage and on fire.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Jonathan Altieri, was ejected from the Ford Focus, according to law enforcement. Police said he was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Ford was heading northeast on Pineville-Matthews Road when it veered to the left and onto the median before striking a tree, according to the CMPD. The driver was reportedly not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Investigators said speed and alcohol impairment is suspected to be contributing factors in the crash.

The investigation into the collision is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
School staff said the picture originated on the social media app Snapchat.
Additional officers at CMS school following social media threat

Latest News

Crews were called to a crash on Interstate 85 South at the Interstate 77 on-ramp early Friday...
One injured after car overturns along I-85 S at I-77 N
One injured after car overturns along I-85 S to I-77 N
One injured after car overturns along I-85 S to I-77 N
Crash on I-85 southbound blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp
Crash blocks both lanes of I-77 on-ramp from I-85 South in north Charlotte
The situation is unfolding near the intersection of The Plaza and Plaza Walk Drive.
Road reopens after Fire near The Plaza in Charlotte, officials say