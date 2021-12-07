Off-duty Gastonia police officer charged with DWI

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An off-duty Gastonia Police Officer was charged with driving while impaired after a traffic stop Monday in Belmont.

Police said 31-year-old Nickolas Stone was arrested by N.C. Highway Patrol.

Stone, a four-year veteran of the Gastonia Police Department, was in his personal car at the time of his arrest.

Stone has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Gastonia police.

“This is certainly an unfortunate event that is not condoned by our agency, nor does it reflect our core values,” said Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain. “We are going to respect the process of the judicial system as well as the internal investigation that will be taking place.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.