New broadband option coming for rural Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A new broadband option is on the way for residents in rural Rowan County.

“After years of planning, rural broadband going live this week in unserved and underserved areas of rural Rowan County,” said Rowan County Commission Chairman Greg Edds. “Thanks to Commissioner Judy Klusman and Assistant County Manager Randy Cress for the work they’ve done to make this project a reality.”

Open Broadband is going live this week. County commissioners received an update during the Monday meeting.

“We are in the network build portion of the project. We have limited service in Salisbury currently, and our project plan is to serve in the northeast and southwest portions of the county,” says a note on the Open Broadband web site. The site also offers sign up on a waiting list.

The company says there is a three step process to signing up for its service:

-An Open Broadband representative will perform a site evaluation to determine if your residence is a candidate for service. If your home is serviceable the representative will let you know what packages and speeds are available.

-An Open Broadband installation representative will come to your home to determine the best location for optimal signal and speed. Installation of the high speed fixed wireless antenna will take approximately 1-3 hours.

-After installation is complete the Open Broadband representative will setup the provided WiFi router and assist you with connecting your devices. The company will provide home WiFi routers, but you may elect to configure and use your own.

Three packages are available, ranging in price from $49.99 per month to $84.99 per month, depending on the number of megabits per second. There is also a $150 installation fee that covers the cost of equipment and labor needed to install it at a residence.

“The prices we quote customers are no surprises, no tricks, easy to understand. It is our mission to provide customers with affordable high speed broadband internet,” the company says.

For more information: click here, or call 980-246-8989.

