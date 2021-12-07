NC DHHS Flu
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County

According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John Joseph Byrd, Jr. was charged with one count of felony child abuse - sexual act.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A NASCAR crew worker has been suspended as he was arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County recently.

According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John Joseph Byrd, Jr. was charged with one count of felony child abuse - sexual act.

Officials say the situation happened at a home in Lenoir. Byrd was arrested on Nov. 22 and the case is being investigated by Detective M. Hanson.

The magistrate’s order claims that Byrd was arrested due to probable cause that he committed a sexual act by inappropriately touching a 13-year-old in the private areas of her body.

NASCAR confirmed Byrd, a hauler driver for the No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series, was suspended for behavioral penalty violations under the NASCAR member code of conduct of sections 4.3; 4.4; 4.4.e of the NASCAR rulebook and suspended indefinitely.

According to Motorsport.com, Byrd is currently being held in Caldwell County Jail under a $75,000 secured bond and has a Dec. 13 court appearance scheduled in Caldwell County.

