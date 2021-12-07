NC DHHS Flu
More than a dozen shots fired during broad daylight in uptown Charlotte(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A person got out of a car and fired 10 to 15 shots in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to police.

Brad Koch, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, said a person fired shots at a car at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets around 11 a.m.

Officers were about 20 to 30 yards away from the shooting, and after a short foot chase, the suspected shooter was taken into custody. Charges have not been filed yet, according to police.

“I had officers that were standing very close to this intersection of Trade and Tryon when our car pulled up on Tryon Street, a passenger of that car gets out and fires several rounds into the car he had just gotten out of,” Koch said.

Koch said it is believed that the shooter knew the person they were targeting.

Officers still have not found anyone who had been shot.

“Officers were able to get him to surrender,” Koch said. “Officers got into a very short foot pursuit where we were able to take him into custody a short distance away from here.”

The CATS Gold Line announced that it was temporarily suspended during the police investigation between the Transit Center and French Street due to officers blocking the tracks.

All roads have reopened and the CATS Gold Line is back running.

However, people walking through uptown Charlotte are still in shock about the middle-of-the-day shooting.

“I wouldn’t just think that they’d be shooting right here, I just never would have thought,” said Kitwon Ellis.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when people were working and walking the streets.

“We need to be aware that things can happen anywhere in any place,” said Lizzie Goggins, who works in uptown Charlotte. “You know, crime has been on the uptake since we’ve had this lockdown and everything, and people are just mad, they’re angry but there is a better way.”

CMPD says this was an isolated incident and says uptown Charlotte is safe for the public.

Police say they are searching for a black Toyota Camry, or a similar type of car.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

