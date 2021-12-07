NC DHHS Flu
Molly's Kids: The Dean's List. 20 under 20. Helllloooooo, Kierra Sunris

By Molly Grantham
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Was scrolling through “The Dean’s List” for the Charlotte area. It names 20 really impressive people under the age of 20.

Quickly saw a familiar name.

Kierra Sunris is a junior at Marvin Ridge High School, will celebrate her 17th birthday on Dec. 31, and is a longtime one of our amazing #MollysKids.

She is an actor with Carolina Talent Agency and wants to be a writer. That’s how we first bonded. She is great with words and was already in love with them at the age of 11.

I have been in touch with her mom since seeing her name on this list. Her mom, Wendy, said Kierra just dropped it on the family Thanksgiving Day.

She was like, “Guess what? I’m in the 20 under 20 in Charlotte,” Wendy said.

Her parents didn’t even know she had been nominated.

Kierra told them it’s a huge opportunity for her to network and further explore her capabilities as a possible influencer and philanthropist.

Love all this. Congrats, to you Kierra. As we’ve said for years now, the sky is our limit.

