Man shot multiple times in Salisbury home, rushed to hospital

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man has been shot multiple times and has been rushed to the hospital in Salisbury.

Salisbury Police Department got the call around 9 a.m. and is investigating the shooting at a home on West Horah Street.

WBTV has learned that a man was shot multiple times inside a house, and was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

West Horah Street is closed in the area right now, and police are asking people to avoid the area.

If anyone has additional information, including home security camera video, please contact, Lt. Crews at 704-216-7545 or email investigations@salisburync.gov.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.