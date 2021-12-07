Joshua Hunsucker defense team requests change of venue

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Joshua Hunsucker was back in court Monday, accused of poisoning his wife in 2018 with eye drops. A case now so popular that Hunsucker’s legal team wants to try his case outside of Gaston County.

Several motion hearings played out in court today for the Gaston County accused of poisoning his wife with eye drops in 2018. Those motions centered on changing the venue for the cases, and modifications to his bond.

In the motion for his bond review, judge Carla Archie ruled that Hunsucker will remain on GPS monitoring, but his curfew will be changed to 8 pm to 7 am, from 7 pm to 7 am, to allow him to attend extracurricular activities for his two daughters.

There is an exception that the daughter’s coaches can submit a schedule of their activities and pretrial services can allow certain curfew extensions.

The motion to change venue was based on attention from a 48-hour special, local newspaper articles, coverage from local TV stations and Facebook comments left by viewers.

The defense believes the jury pool in Gaston County is tainted and have already made up their mind about the case.

David Teddy, Hunsucker’s Defense Attorney said “it will be abundantly clear if we start picking a jury from this county, why we shouldn’t try it in this county. We won’t even get started in my in my opinion, it will be abundantly clear that this man can’t get a fair trial here.”

Special Prosecutor Jordan Green said, “The defense hasn’t presented any case law that would suggest that Facebook comments are a basis for change of venue, the state and all of its research is not aware of any case that would suggest that semi-anonymous Facebook posts are the basis for a change of venue.”.

The judge did not make a ruling Monday on the change of venue, but she’s requesting the number of both good and bad comments be submitted to her.

Judge Archie is expected to make a ruling by December 16th about the change of venue request.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.