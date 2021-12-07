NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Joshua Hunsucker defense team requests change of venue

“It will be abundantly clear that this man can’t get a fair trial here.”
By Lowell Rose
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Joshua Hunsucker was back in court Monday, accused of poisoning his wife in 2018 with eye drops. A case now so popular that Hunsucker’s legal team wants to try his case outside of Gaston County.

Several motion hearings played out in court today for the Gaston County accused of poisoning his wife with eye drops in 2018. Those motions centered on changing the venue for the cases, and modifications to his bond.

In the motion for his bond review, judge Carla Archie ruled that Hunsucker will remain on GPS monitoring, but his curfew will be changed to 8 pm to 7 am, from 7 pm to 7 am, to allow him to attend extracurricular activities for his two daughters.

There is an exception that the daughter’s coaches can submit a schedule of their activities and pretrial services can allow certain curfew extensions.

The motion to change venue was based on attention from a 48-hour special, local newspaper articles, coverage from local TV stations and Facebook comments left by viewers.

The defense believes the jury pool in Gaston County is tainted and have already made up their mind about the case.

David Teddy, Hunsucker’s Defense Attorney said “it will be abundantly clear if we start picking a jury from this county, why we shouldn’t try it in this county. We won’t even get started in my in my opinion, it will be abundantly clear that this man can’t get a fair trial here.”

Special Prosecutor Jordan Green said, “The defense hasn’t presented any case law that would suggest that Facebook comments are a basis for change of venue, the state and all of its research is not aware of any case that would suggest that semi-anonymous Facebook posts are the basis for a change of venue.”.

The judge did not make a ruling Monday on the change of venue, but she’s requesting the number of both good and bad comments be submitted to her.

Judge Archie is expected to make a ruling by December 16th about the change of venue request.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating

Latest News

CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools
CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools
Missing Gaston County woman
Gaston County Police searching for Belmont woman last seen headed to work
According to Gaston County Police, 16-year-old Ivey Gayle Loftin was reported missing from...
16-year-old girl reported missing from high school in Gaston County over weekend
CMS puts new safety changes in place after issues at multiple schools
‘Safety is on the line:’ CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools