‘Guns are a symptom of a bigger problem’: Office of Juvenile Justice launching programs to prevent weapons being brought to schools

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Guns, tasers, knives and boxcutters, and other deadly weapons are making their way into schools across the state at an alarming rate.

It’s a troubling trend parents, staff and students want to be stopped.

Data from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety revealed the Office of Juvenile Justice received 6,894 total juvenile firearm offenses in the last three years. of that number, roughly 345 occurred in school.

UPDATE: a CMS spokesperson confirmed 18 guns have been found this school year. I am working to confirm when and where this one was located since our previous reporting. @WBTV_News https://t.co/kum8S6pRaX — Courtney Cole WBTV (@imcourtneyjcole) December 7, 2021

“That bigger problem is what we need to get down to. How do we get to the conflicts that are going on in our communities and our schools to prevent those weapons from coming to school in the first place,” OJJ Deputy Secretary William Lassiter.

Lassiter says the number of weapons on school campuses has doubled since before the pandemic. In addition, nearly 500 weapons were found in schools across the state during the first two months of school.

A records request with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed at least 192 weapons were found from August 25 to December 2, 18 of those weapons were guns.

He says a majority of students bringing weapons to schools are 16 and 17 years old.

“Almost all of the kids that have brought weapons onto school campuses in Mecklenburg County this year did not have a previous charge that they were facing in juvenile justice,” Lassiter said.

Last Thursday Lassiter met with the CMS Superintendent Earnest Winston, CMPD, Matthews Police, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney, and other city and county leaders to discuss violence in schools.

Lassiter says his office has asked teens why they are bringing weapons to school.

“Why are you bringing guns to school? 75-percent of those cases the kids are telling us they’re bringing them for protection they’re scared of either a gang member attacking them or another kid attacking them or some other retaliation from an incident that occurred in the community the night before . What we really need to look at is guns are a symptom of a bigger problem,” he said.

When it comes to eliminating gun violence and weapons at the source - his office is using money from the state budget to launch the “Firearm Safety Storage Awareness Initiative.”

It’s a two-year initiative that’ll cost nearly $156,000.

“We’re starting a public service announcement campaign where we’re talking to adults about how do you better secure your weapons so that children won’t end up with those guns,” Lassiter said.

With this funding they’re also partnering with local law enforcement, social services, and local organizations to distribute gun locks to adults and reminding them North Carolina does have a “negligent storage law,” which can make gun-owning parents criminally liable for crimes committed with their firearms by their children.

“We know that you just can’t do it at a state level, you need to get down into the local level and get with trusted people that folks who are buying the weapons that they’re going to listen to so they understand why it’s important to secure those weapons so kids don’t get them,” he said.”

The Office or Juvenile Justice says just because these students made bad decisions, they aren’t bad people. His office does assessments with teens to determine their needs and behaviors and connect them with diversion programs to help them move forward.

“We want to make sure you’re successful. It’s in all of our best interests that you are successful in the state of North Carolina and we are hoping for the best for you. So work with us talk to an adult if you got a problem,” he said.

