Gaston County Police searching for Belmont woman last seen headed to work

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston Couty Police Department is seeking assistance in a search for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Reva Walcott Dixon was last seen on Dec. 2 as she was leaving her home on School Street in Belmont to head to work at Walmart.

She was driving her light blue, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a moon roof and blue LED headlights.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Reva, please contact the Gaston County Police Department, Detective Rheinson at 704-866-3399 or 704-866-3300.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.