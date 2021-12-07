NC DHHS Flu
Gaston County Police searching for Belmont woman last seen headed to work

Missing Gaston County woman
Missing Gaston County woman(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston Couty Police Department is seeking assistance in a search for a missing 66-year-old woman.

Reva Walcott Dixon was last seen on Dec. 2 as she was leaving her home on School Street in Belmont to head to work at Walmart.

She was driving her light blue, 1998 Ford Crown Victoria with a moon roof and blue LED headlights.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Reva, please contact the Gaston County Police Department, Detective Rheinson at 704-866-3399 or 704-866-3300.

