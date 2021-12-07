First Alert: Two chances for rain in the forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dry and chillier weather comes our way today with plenty of sunshine to go around and highs only getting back to the lower 50s.

Much cooler weather today

Wet start for some Wednesday

Better rain chance over the weekend

There will still be a bit of a breeze blowing again today, though it won’t be as gusty as it was Monday.

We’ll stay dry and chilly this evening before clouds thicken overnight and rain breaks out. Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. The system bringing the rain is pretty far south of Charlotte, and so the best chance for any decent rain may be in neighborhoods along and southeast of Interstate 85. There may be a few spotty showers in the foothills and mountains, where it may be just cold enough for a little patchy ice in the highest elevations.

Skies should clear Wednesday afternoon, but the day will be cold with highs again only in the low to middle 50s.

Some sunshine comes back Thursday with highs holding in the chilly 50s before perhaps another round of rain comes our way at the start of the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s with a few spotty showers before we jump up to the middle 70s on Saturday. A more important round of showers and thunderstorms comes later Saturday and Saturday night before we clear out – hopefully – early on Sunday. Sunday will be cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

