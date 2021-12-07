NC DHHS Flu
Embiid scores 43, 76ers hold off pesky Hornets 127-124 in OT

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid had 43 points as the 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-124...
Philadelphia center Joel Embiid had 43 points as the 76ers beat the Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime(WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:48 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 43 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and the Philadelphia 76ers held off the short-handed Charlotte Hornets 127-124 in overtime.

Tobias Harris returned from a one-game absence due to an illness and finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds as the 76ers shot 52.9% from the field to earn back-to-back wins for the first time since early November.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 35 points with six 3-pointers for the Hornets, but missed a potential tying 3-pointer that would have sent the game into a second overtime.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

