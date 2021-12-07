D.J. Moore nominated by Panthers for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers nominated D.J. Moore as its representative for doing positive work in the community.

Moore, the Panthers wide receiver, was chosen as the Panthers nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The accolade is considered to be one of the league’s most prestigious honors that recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.

Through the work of his Moore2Life Foundation, Moore supports at-risk youth and families in need through resource distribution, educational advancement, and mentorship-based programming.

According to a release, Moore grew up with a single mom in the heart of Philadelphia, where he witnessed gunshots, sirens, and violence on a regular basis.

Through the eyes of his young daughter, Ari, Moore intends to change that viewpoint and show the importance of giving back, the Panthers said.

Since joining the NFL as a first-round draft choice in 2018, Moore has used his platform to serve others through an annual roster of programs that target high-needs youth and families. His annual efforts include school supply, Thanksgiving meal and holiday toy distributions.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore continued his community outreach this year, giving back in Charlotte and Philadelphia. In May, Moore provided more than 250 students at Hawthorne Academy, a high-needs school in Charlotte, with food security and new backpacks.

In July, Moore hosted a free youth football camp in Philadelphia that impacted 100 underserved children.

The football camp provided more than $30,000 of in-kind support, gifts, food, and equipment. Later that month, Moore hosted another camp in Charlotte for an additional 100 at-risk youth. At the conclusion of each football camp, participants received a new bicycle.

On the field, Moore has established himself as a top receiver in the NFL. Since the start of 2019, he ranks fifth in the NFL in total receiving yards (3,119) and is on pace in 2021 to record his third consecutive 1,000-yard receiving season.

“Growing up in Philadelphia and seeing people give back to try to make a difference, and then having my daughter Ari, really inspired me to give back too,” Moore said. “Through my foundation, I want to try to change things for other people so that they don’t have to experience some of the things that I experienced. I’m thankful for the opportunities I have to give back to the communities in both Charlotte and my hometown, and to be nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award is an amazing honor.”

As a nominee, Moore will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

For the fourth year in a row, all 32 team winners will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVI. The 2021 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air the Thursday before Super Bowl LVI.

All 32 nominees will receive up to a $40,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of his choice. All donations are courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Thomas Davis won the NFL award in 2014 with the Panthers.

