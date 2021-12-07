Data shows spike in COVID-19 cases in N.C. following Thanksgiving holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - New numbers from the state show a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina stemming from Thanksgiving gatherings and travel.

Right now, there haven’t been any cases of the new omicron variant detected in North Carolina or South Carolina, but there has been in Georgia.

Health officials have said it’s not a matter of if, but when it arrives in the Carolinas.

VACCINE TEAM: Complete coverage

New numbers from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services show that from Wednesday to Sunday, over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported each day since Thanksgiving.

The department hasn’t reported a day with those numbers since mid-October, when the state’s numbers were coming down from the delta variant.

Meanwhile, hospitalizations have increased by nearly 150 over the past week, along with the number of patients requiring intensive care.

As of Monday, 69% of adults are fully vaccinated in N.C. Among those ages 5 and up, the rate is 58%.

The vaccine is still the No. 1 way doctors say people can protect themselves against COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.