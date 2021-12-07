Cooler for Tuesday, with more rain chances this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - You’ll need a jacket throughout the day Tuesday, and you may need some rain gear before you head out the door on Wednesday. Scattered rain is possible for early Wednesday, and again for Friday, and late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures look milder for Friday into Saturday.

• Cold mornings and cool afternoons for midweek.

• Scattered rain early Wednesday.

• More rain chances for Friday and this weekend.

A few spotty rain showers are possible early tonight, with clearing skies and colder air returning for early Tuesday. Overnight low temperatures will cool into the 20s for the mountains, and 30s across the piedmont.

Tuesday will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s.

Tonight's Low Temps (WBTV)

A few rain showers are possible for Tuesday night, with more scattered rain developing for Wednesday morning. Clearing skies are expected to develop for Wednesday afternoon. Wednesday morning will start off cold and rainy, with 30s around the piedmont, and upper 20s in the mountains. A little wintry mix is possible in the mountains, yet the bulk of the scattered rain looks to be for areas south and east of Charlotte. Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will range from the lower 50s for Charlotte, to lower 40s in the mountains.

Thursday will be drier and remain cool, with high temperatures staying in the 50s, under partly cloudy skies.

A few rain showers may develop for Friday, with milder afternoon temperatures in the lower 60s for the piedmont, and mid-50s for the mountains.

This weekend will start off mild, with rain possible late Saturday into Sunday. Saturday afternoon high temperatures look to warm into the lower 70s, with highs around 60 degrees for Sunday.

Have a jacket before you head outside!

