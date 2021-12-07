NC DHHS Flu
Community leaders plan event to address school issues, crime among Charlotte youth

By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As the push continues to curb the threat of violence in the community and inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, local leaders are taking action.

Cedric Dean and Charlene Henderson are hosting a summit on Saturday, designed to give kids an outlet.

“What we’ve been doing so much is talking, talking, talking at children, talking at the youth that we forget that they are the ones who have the answers. We just have to listen. If we do not listen, we can’t learn. And then if we can’t learn, we can’t lead,” Henderson said.

They both are part of a push from community leaders to have a seat at the table.

“People like myself, who got caught with a gun in school, used to rob and shoot drug dealers but today I’m helping save kids from premature death and imprisonment need to be at that table,” Dean said.

“I didn’t have anybody to mentor me. Coming up, I just did whatever the streets showed me. But today, I know that if we began to give mentors, a better chance in the community with these kids,” Henderson added.

Since the school year began, nearly 200 weapons have been found on CMS campuses.

Monday, a social media threat involving a gun led to more officers at Alexander Graham Middle School. Students at Butler High School told WBTV about a fight in their hallways, that police confirmed.

“We have to deal with the circumstances that make them feel like they need to bulletproof vests, make them feel like they need guns,” Dean said.

A solution, they believe, starts with character building and showing kids they matter.

“Character education is the crux of it all. It’s like we call each other dogs. We treat each other like dogs. You know, that’s my dog, what’s up dog? And the next thing you know, it’s a dog-eat-dog world. We try to eat each other up. So we got to get them to know they’re not a dog, you’re a human being,” Dean added.

At Saturday’s event, there will also be resources available to parents with topics focused on saving children from crime, drugs and violence.

StarMed donating 50 meals for every COVID-19 booster
Community leaders plan event to address school issues, crime among Charlotte youth
Union County BOC approves resolution that supports ending COVID protocols in public schools
CMS students, parents demanding more immediate solutions to violence in schools
