NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Chevy Chase surprises customers at Charleston fast food restaurant

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:47 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston residents got quite a surprise when they went to a local fast food restaurant.

Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.

“In true Chevy Chase form, he asked to jump behind the counter and hilarity ensued as he served up their orders in the drive-thru and inside at the counter,” company officials said.

A few lucky customers were able to grab photos and videos while the actor was there including the TikTok video below.

@delaneyfree

hap hap happy christmas from me and @officialchevychase @raisingcanes #vibing #raisingcanes #christmasvacation

♬ Drilla - liverpoolfans.com
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as...
Chevy Chase showed up at one of the Charleston Raising Cane’s location to grab some chicken as well as surprise some unsuspecting customers at the drive-thru line.(Champion Management/Raising Cane's)

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
School staff said the picture originated on the social media app Snapchat.
Additional officers at CMS school following social media threat

Latest News

Photos released of 1-year-old girl, woman at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Photos released of 1-year-old girl, woman at center of N.C. Amber Alert
Police responded to a deadly crash Monday night on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte.
One killed in crash on Pineville-Matthews Road in south Charlotte
New numbers from the state show a spike in COVID-19 cases in North Carolina stemming from...
Data shows spike in COVID-19 cases in N.C. following Thanksgiving holiday
Denelle Mae Lail, 41, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon.
Woman jailed for allegedly stabbing man with steak knife
Ava Lee Pierce, left, is believed to be with Roxanne Parson, right.
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl