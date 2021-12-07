NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlottesville gives Lee statue to organization with plans to melt, transform it

Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (FILE)
Charlottesville's Robert E Lee statue is lifted off its pedestal (FILE)(WVIR)
By Max Marcilla
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council has determined the fate of one of the statues removed this past July.

Just past midnight Tuesday, December 7, a historic decision was made: four city councilors (Vice Mayor Sena Magill was away tending to a family emergency) voted to give the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee to the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. There, it will be melted and transformed into a new piece of art “that expresses the city’s values of inclusivity and racial justice,” according to the organization’s bid.

“The only option I would consider for the Lee statue is the Jefferson School,” Councilor Michael Payne said before the vote.

Most public commenters made during the meeting about the statues supported the “Swords Into Plowshares” proposal.

“We have the opportunity to be an example for the rest of the country of how to turn racist symbols of oppression and hatred into works of healing and beauty,” said Lisa Draine, who told council her daughter was injured as a counter-protester on August 12, 2017.

Councilors showed a desire to send the statue of Gen. “Stonewall” Jackson to LAXART, an art center in Los Angeles, but wanted to find out if the museum would take only that statue. Its bid had requested both Confederate monuments.

There was a hold-up over the statue of Sacagawea and Lewis, & Clark. Councilor Lloyd Snook wanted to send it to a private business campus in Texas that displays artistic statues.

“Here we’re giving the statue to the Lewis and Clark Exploratory Center, we’re effectively giving them a $325,000 gift,” he said. “Would we give them $325,000 in cash? I think the answer is clearly no.”

However, Mayor Nikuyah Walker called that option “problematic.” She said she has her own problems with the Exploratory Center.

“There was something I read [in the Center’s proposal] that said ‘listen to Native people.’ I think you have to do more than listen,” the mayor said. “I think you have to learn from them and that they are not advising on a project like this, they are actually leading.”

Walker also wants Charlottesville to have provisions in giving the statue to “chime in” if there are issues about how the Center contextualizes the statue, specifically concerns from the Shoshone tribe.

During public comment, Rose Ann Abrahamson, who told City Council she is Sacagawea’s great-great-grand niece, supported the Center’s proposal.

“It is vital that the statue with [Sacagawea’s] image is in a facility dedicated to telling about the expedition, its members, and its legacy,” she said.

Councilors will likely vote on the two remaining statues at its next meeting on December 20, the last meeting of the calendar year and the last meeting of both Walker and Councilor Heather Hill’s tenures.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Salisbury Police and the Rowan Sheriff's Office responded to the fight at the fairgrounds.
Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds
With the assistance of (SAKI) and Parabon Laboratories, forensic genetic genealogy identified...
CMPD: ‘Myers Park rapist’ identified, tied to 15 sexual assaults in 1990s
Investigators are near the Crown Harbor neighborhood in Cornelius following an incident that...
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating
Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the...
One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say
According to an arrest report from the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, 53-year-old John...
NASCAR crew worker suspended, arrested for child sexual assault in Caldwell County

Latest News

Clarissa Rankin outside her home in North Carolina.
This TikTok trucker wants to get more women driving big rigs
Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte...
14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning
Pearl Harbor Salisbury
Family members of survivors remember Pearl Harbor attack on 80th anniversary
The Amber Alert was canceled for 1-year-old Ava Pierce after deputies responded to a tip on the...
Mother charged with child abduction after 1-year-old girl at center of NC AMBER Alert found
‘Guns are a symptom of a bigger problem’: Office of Juvenile Justice launching programs to...
‘Guns are a symptom of a bigger problem’: Office of Juvenile Justice launching programs to prevent weapons being brought to schools