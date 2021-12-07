Catawba County Register of Deeds charged with embezzlement as elected official

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Catawba County Register of Deed was arrested for embezzlement as an elected official.

Donna Hicks Spencer turned herself in Tuesday morning to the Catawba County jail.

She was indicted by a Catawba County grand jury on one count of embezzlement by a local or charitable officer, two counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of register of deeds failing to discharge duty.

She was issued a $9,900 bond.

On April 17, 2020, the SBI investigated possible criminal conduct by Spencer, who is accused of fraudulently obtaining improper compensation during her time as an elected official.

No other information was available.

