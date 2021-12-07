NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old N.C. girl

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old girl out of Randolph County in North Carolina.

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 1-year-old Ava Lee Pierce. She was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants. She’s described as approximately 3-foot-8 and weighing 20 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes, and has a birthmark on the right side of her abdomen.

Officials say Roxanne Michelle Cromer Parson took the little girl. Parson is a white female with brown hair and blue eyes. She also has sores on her face.

Officials say they were last seen in Climax, N.C., which is northeast of Ashboro.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call 911 immediately.

