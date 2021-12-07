20-year-old charged after more than a dozen shots fired in broad daylight in uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 20-year-old was arrested and charged for firing more than a dozen shots in uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning.

Police charged Christopher Brown with assault with a deadly weapon, discharge a firearm in the city limits and resist/delay/obstruct of a law enforcement officer.

Police said that around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, a person got out of a car and fired 10 to 15 shots into a car at the intersection of Trade and Tryon streets.

Officers were about 20 to 30 yards away from the shooting, and after a short foot chase, the suspected shooter was taken into custody. Charges have not been filed yet, according to police.

More than a dozen shots fired during broad daylight in uptown Charlotte (WBTV)

“I had officers that were standing very close to this intersection of Trade and Tryon when our car pulled up on Tryon Street, a passenger of that car gets out and fires several rounds into the car he had just gotten out of,” said Brad Koch, with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Koch said it is believed that the shooter knew the person they were targeting.

UPDATE: Trade and Tryon are both open in Uptown after a confirmed shooting.

CMPD: This is an isolated case and both people knew each other. A suspect was detained, but police is still looking for the car/person shots were fired into. About 10-15 rounds were fired. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/eockxN0G2t — Lowell Rose (@LowellRoseNews) December 7, 2021

Police said Brown ran from officers and was arrested while trying to get onto a CATS bus at the Charlotte Transit System.

“Officers were able to get him to surrender,” Koch said. “Officers got into a very short foot pursuit where we were able to take him into custody a short distance away from here.”

The CATS Gold Line announced that it was temporarily suspended during the police investigation between the Transit Center and French Street due to officers blocking the tracks.

All roads have reopened and the CATS Gold Line is back running.

However, people walking through uptown Charlotte are still in shock about the middle-of-the-day shooting.

“I wouldn’t just think that they’d be shooting right here, I just never would have thought,” said Kitwon Ellis.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. when people were working and walking the streets.

“We need to be aware that things can happen anywhere in any place,” said Lizzie Goggins, who works in uptown Charlotte. “You know, crime has been on the uptake since we’ve had this lockdown and everything, and people are just mad, they’re angry but there is a better way.”

CMPD says this was an isolated incident and says uptown Charlotte is safe for the public.

Police say they are searching for a black Toyota Camry, or a similar type of car.

Officers identified a victim but haven’t been able to make contact with them.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.