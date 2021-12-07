NC DHHS Flu
16-year-old girl reported missing from high school in Gaston County over weekend

According to Gaston County Police, 16-year-old Ivey Gayle Loftin was reported missing from North Gaston High School on Dec. 3, 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old girl has been reported missing after she apparently disappeared from a high school in Gaston County on Friday.

According to Gaston County Police, 16-year-old Ivey Gayle Loftin was reported missing from North Gaston High School on Dec. 3, 2021.

She was last seen wearing a black Aeropostale shirt with flowers, blue jeans and white croc shoes. She has shoulder-length Black hair and wears dark-framed glasses.

Loftin stands 5′3″ tall, weighs 120 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about Ivey’s whereabouts should call Gaston County Police Department at 704-866-3300 or detectives at 704-866-3320.

