14-year-old girl reported missing from Monroe after leaving home, not returning

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials are looking for 14-year-old Juleona Stacey, who was last seen leaving a home on Boyte Street in Monroe.

Officials say she is known to frequent areas in East Mecklenburg but her location is currently unknown.

She is described as standing 5′3″ tall, weighing 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Please call 911, the Monroe Police Department at 704-282-4700 or Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600 if you know where she is.

