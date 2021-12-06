Young man who recently lost his mother gifted new car through Charlotte police program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A young man who recently lost his mother and grew throughout years of involvement with a Charlotte police program was gifted a new car on Monday.

CMPD says Mekhi Cooper came a long way from being a shy, reserved young man in the back of the room to building up the courage to lead the Police Athletic League (PAL) Martial Arts classes.

“He has a bright future and says without PAL and the mentors there, he doesn’t know where he would be now,” CMPD wrote.

On Monday, police were able to see the work they do with young people pay off. The PAL or Police Athletic League started back in 1967 - giving young people a place to go for activities after school - alongside police officers.

Officers were able to surprise Mekhi with a car donated by Scott Clark Toyota. Mekhi graduated from the program a few years ago.

Police say he came into the martial arts section of the program shy and unsure of his abilities in high school. But he quickly bonded with the officers, learned how to be accountable and graduated high school with a strong GPA.

He’s now a student at Central Piedmont Community College

Monday’s car was a special gift that means a lot to Mekhi, especially after just losing his mother a week ago.

Officers tell WBTV they talk to kids about making smart decisions in and out of school. The kids are required to maintain a high GPA - and some even decide to become police officers.

