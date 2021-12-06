NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Trump social-media venture under scrutiny by US regulators

FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses...
FILE - In this July 24, 2021 file photo, former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix.(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Regulators are asking questions about the deal to bring Donald Trump’s new social media company to the stock market, one that has attracted both legions of fans of the former president and people looking to make a quick profit.

The company partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group acknowledged the inquiries in a filing it made with regulators on Monday. It also gave some financial forecasts for the company, which is hoping to rival Twitter and other platforms that banned Trump, along with Netflix and other streaming video services.

Digital World Acquisition, which is often referred to by its trading symbol of “DWAC,” said it is cooperating with “the preliminary, fact-finding inquiries” by the Financial Industry Regulation Authority and the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The Financial Industry Regulation Authority, or FINRA, asked in late October and early November for a review of trading in DWAC’s stock before the Oct. 20 merger deal was announced. That announcement sent the stock surging from $9.96 to $94.20 in just two days as Trump supporters and investors looking to make a fast buck piled in. The shares have since pulled back to roughly $43.

The Securities and Exchange Commission made a request in early November for documents related to meetings of DWAC’s board, trading policies and other things. According to DWAC, the SEC’s request said the commission’s “investigation does not mean that the SEC has concluded that anyone violated the law or that the SEC has a negative opinion of DWAC or any person, event, or security.”

DWAC said over the weekend that it has lined up $1 billion in promised investments for the former president’s new venture from a group of unnamed institutional investors, and it filed a copy of the presentation used to pitch investors and analysts.

The presentation included forecasts that the company’s Truth Social service may have 81 million users by 2026, or nearly 7 million more people than voted for Trump in the last U.S. presidential election.

In five years, Trump Media is forecast to generate nearly $3.7 billion in revenue, according to the filing. That is more than the annual revenue of retailer Restoration Hardware, RV maker Winnebago Industries and entertainment giant iHeart Media, which owns more than 800 radio stations.

DWAC was shaky in Monday morning trading following the filing. It opened with a slight gain before falling to a 2.2% loss.

___

AP Writer Bernard Condon contributed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

In this photo provided by Holly McDonald, World War II veteran Major Wooten enjoys his...
WWII vet who survived COVID-19 honored on 105th birthday
Bob Baffert and Medina Spirit
Reports: Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit dies
FILE - The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership Sunday, March 21, 2021, in...
Toyota to build $1.3 Billion battery plant near Greensboro, N.C.
John Aneralla served as Huntersville's mayor from 2015 to 2021.
Former Huntersville mayor appears set to run for NC’s 13th Congressional district
Prosecutor Karen McDonald said that the teen suspect's parents could've taken action to prevent...
Prosecutor criticizes school over run-up to mass shooting in Michigan