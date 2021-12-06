NC DHHS Flu
Toyota to build $1.3 Billion battery plant near Greensboro, N.C.

The plant would start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.
FILE - The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership Sunday, March 21, 2021, in Lakewood, Colo. North Carolina officials have scheduled a Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, news conference to announce a major economic development project, which likely will be construction of a Toyota electric vehicle battery factory with 1,750 workers. Officials from the state and an unidentified company will attend.(David Zalubowski | AP)
By GARY D. ROBERTSON and TOM KRISHER | AP and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WBTV) - Toyota plans to build a $1.3 billion electric vehicle battery plant near Greensboro, North Carolina, that will employ at least 1,750 people, government officials said Monday.

Toyota was identified during a morning meeting of the state Economic Investment Committee, which voted to award at least $79 million in incentives to Toyota if the project is completed.

State officials have scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to announce a major economic development project at an 1,800-acre plot called the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite about 20 miles southeast of Greensboro.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper is set to make the economic development announcement at 2 p.m.

In October, Toyota announced that it plans to build the U.S. factory to make batteries for hybrid and fully electric vehicles.  

The plant would start making batteries in 2025, gradually expanding through 2031.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. WBTV contributed to this story.

