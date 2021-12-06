NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Teens recover quickly from rare post-vaccine heart inflammation, study says

By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study found most cases of heart inflammation in young people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine was mild and resolved quickly.

Researchers studied 139 cases of myocarditis, a type of heart inflammation. Nearly all the patients started showing symptoms after the second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The most common symptom was chest pain, followed by fever and shortness of breath.

Researchers said most of the symptoms were mild, and patients recovered quickly. Fewer than 20 percent were admitted to the ICU.

It’s still unclear what causes the inflammation, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the benefits from the COVID-19 vaccine far exceed this rare risk.

The research was published Monday in the journal Circulation.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

The Justice Department is suing Texas over its new redistricting map, saying the plans...
Justice Department sues Texas over new redistricting map
President Joe Biden listens to a reporters question after delivering remarks on the November...
LIVE: Biden to discuss prescription drug benefits in Build Back Better Act
FILE - A woman walks on the grounds of the Christian Aid Ministries headquarters in Titanyen,...
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages
FILE - New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks at the opening of a Broadway COVID-19 vaccination...
NYC to impose vaccine mandate on private sector employers
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are set to give an update on sexual assault cold case...
CMPD to give update on sexual assault cold case investigations from 1990s