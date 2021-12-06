Social media threat leads to additional officers at Alexander Graham Middle School, officials say

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Additional officers will be on the campus of a Charlotte middle school Monday morning after a snapshot of a gun was shared by students on social media, school officials said.

In a message sent Sunday night to Alexander Graham Middle School families, school administrators said the picture also included a caption with words that told students to stay at home on Monday if they wanted to be safe.

School staff said the picture originated on the social media app Snapchat.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools police department as well as the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were notified and they are investigating the post, according to the message to Alexander Graham Middle families.

“Please share with your child that sharing a post of this nature has very serious consequences and we appreciate any information about where this post originated,” school staff said.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

