One dead, one injured in overnight shooting in north Charlotte, authorities say

Officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the intersection of North Graham Street and Oneida Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 5:44 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – One man was killed and another injured in an apparent shooting early Monday morning in north Charlotte.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers got a call around 2 a.m. concerning a car being in the middle of the road at the intersection of North Graham Street and Oneida Road, which is in the area of Gethsemane Cemetery and Memorial Gardens.

When police arrived, they said they found two men who had been shot. One had non-life-threatening injuries and was sent to Atrium Main.

The other man died at the scene, according to law enforcement.

There is currently no information about the circumstances surrounding what happened, or if any arrests have been made or suspects identified.

“Our detectives are working very hard to determine what happened here this morning and we urge the public to continue to call us. Call Crimestoppers with any information they may have,” CMPD Maj. Martha Dozier said.

The number for Crimestoppers is (704) 334-1600 or (704) 432-TIPS.

