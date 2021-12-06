N.C. court suspends candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A court has ruled to delay filings for candidates in certain districts in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday morning issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, and N.C. House contests.

By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice.

Likewise, the North Carolina State Board of Elections may not file candidates for U.S. House until further notice.

Filing will continue for all other contests as scheduled.

Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, and ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 17.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

WBTV reached out to the Mecklenburg Board of Elections. The board says they do not have a statement on this as they are just awaiting word from the court on when filing can proceed.

This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit arguments to the Court of Appeals. The court then will decide whether to continue the suspension or lift it.

NCSBE officials say they will provide new information as it becomes available.

