NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

N.C. court suspends candidate filing for US House, NC Senate and NC House

By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice.
By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House...
By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice.(NC General Assembly)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A court has ruled to delay filings for candidates in certain districts in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Court of Appeals on Monday morning issued an order temporarily suspending candidate filing for all U.S House of Representatives, N.C. Senate, and N.C. House contests.

By order of the court, the county boards of elections may not file candidates for State House and State Senate until further notice.

Likewise, the North Carolina State Board of Elections may not file candidates for U.S. House until further notice.

Filing will continue for all other contests as scheduled.

Candidate filing for the 2022 statewide primary and rescheduled municipal elections begins at noon on Monday, Dec. 6, and ends at noon on Friday, Dec. 17.

Depending on the office sought, candidates will file their Notices of Candidacy with either their county board of elections or the State Board of Elections.

WBTV reached out to the Mecklenburg Board of Elections. The board says they do not have a statement on this as they are just awaiting word from the court on when filing can proceed.

This is a temporary stay to permit the parties to submit arguments to the Court of Appeals. The court then will decide whether to continue the suspension or lift it.

NCSBE officials say they will provide new information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

FILE - The company logo adorns a sign outside a Toyota dealership Sunday, March 21, 2021, in...
Toyota to build $1.3 Billion battery plant near Greensboro, N.C.
John Aneralla served as Huntersville's mayor from 2015 to 2021.
Former Huntersville mayor appears set to run for NC’s 13th Congressional district
Arrival manufactures electric buses and vans, employing more than 1,200 people in eight...
Electric vehicle company bringing 150 jobs to Charlotte’s west side with new assembly plant
Young man who recently lost mother gifted new car through Charlotte police program
Young man who recently lost mother gifted new car through Charlotte police program