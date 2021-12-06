NC DHHS Flu
Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury hosts its 8th annual Day of Giving Back

Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury hosts its 8th annual Day of Giving Back
Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury hosts its 8th annual Day of Giving Back(WBTV)
By Dee Dee Gatton
Published: Dec. 5, 2021 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The holiday season means the gift giving season.

Some Charlotte families are getting help making holiday wishes come true.

“We’re here spreading love to the kids and giving good cheer,” said Hollywood Bob.

On Sunday, Million Youth March of Charlotte & Salisbury hosted its 8th annual Day of Giving Back at West Charlotte High School.

The focus is on youth.

“There’s a lot of things going on to where they could be misled, so it’s important that we get into these communities, and we actually spend time uplifting them and really letting them know how to move throughout this lifetime.”

In October, WBTV reported six guns had been found at West Charlotte High School so far this year.

But guns on campuses is something we’ve seen at several CMS schools.

“We just hope to really spread love and let families know that we think about you during these times, those that have lost individuals throughout these past years.”

All K-12 students received free haircuts and hairstyles. Toys were collected and will benefit a local group that helps families in need.

School supplies will be donated to the students of West Charlotte High.

“This is the holidays, and a lot of things can feel uneasy right now, and it’s very important that we just come together as a community and just keep each other strong.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

