NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Midday Update: Multiple chances for rain this week

Big temperature swings are also in the forecast.
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are warming up quickly today but will cool down just as fast behind our first cold front.

  • Scattered showers today
  • Better chance for rain arrives Wednesday & again this weekend
  • Much cooler temperatures return for the middle of the week

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

After a foggy and mild start, temperatures are quickly warming into the upper 60s and will top out near 70 degrees across much of the area. These abnormally warm temperatures will be short-lived, however, as a cold front brings scattered showers and cooler temperatures our way tonight. The best chance of rain will remain to the northwest of Charlotte, in the foothills and mountain regions, with only a few showers possible for the rest of us.

Impacts from rain are most likely Wednesday morning.
Impacts from rain are most likely Wednesday morning.(Source: WBTV)

We’ll dry out quickly overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning. Highs will likely only rebound into the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. It’s a trend that will continue through the middle of the workweek. A First Alert remains in place for Wednesday as our next system clips the area from the south. The best chance of rain will be in our central and southern counties to start off the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout all day long.

Dry conditions will then return Thursday before rain chances ramp back up into the weekend. Although timing questions remain, another good chance of rain is in the forecast Saturday into Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned for timing and amount updates!

Have a great week!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Midday Update: Multiple chances for rain this week
Midday Update: Multiple chances for rain this week
Very humid again today and afternoon readings will make another run toward 70 degrees.
First Alert: Three opportunities for much-needed rain this week
First Alert: Three opportunities for much-needed rain this week
First Alert Weather: Three opportunities for much-needed rain this week
A few rain showers Monday, with more rain for Wednesday
A few rain showers Monday, with more rain for Wednesday