Midday Update: Multiple chances for rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures are warming up quickly today but will cool down just as fast behind our first cold front.

Scattered showers today

Better chance for rain arrives Wednesday & again this weekend

Much cooler temperatures return for the middle of the week

After a foggy and mild start, temperatures are quickly warming into the upper 60s and will top out near 70 degrees across much of the area. These abnormally warm temperatures will be short-lived, however, as a cold front brings scattered showers and cooler temperatures our way tonight. The best chance of rain will remain to the northwest of Charlotte, in the foothills and mountain regions, with only a few showers possible for the rest of us.

Impacts from rain are most likely Wednesday morning. (Source: WBTV)

We’ll dry out quickly overnight as temperatures drop into the mid-30s by Tuesday morning. Highs will likely only rebound into the low to mid 50s tomorrow afternoon. It’s a trend that will continue through the middle of the workweek. A First Alert remains in place for Wednesday as our next system clips the area from the south. The best chance of rain will be in our central and southern counties to start off the day Wednesday, but it won’t be a washout all day long.

Dry conditions will then return Thursday before rain chances ramp back up into the weekend. Although timing questions remain, another good chance of rain is in the forecast Saturday into Sunday. Be sure to stay tuned for timing and amount updates!

