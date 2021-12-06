NC DHHS Flu
Medic: One dead in incident near Lake Norman in Cornelius; police investigating

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as they will not be able to travel down Torrence Chapel Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 7:17 AM EST
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to an incident on Torrence Chapel Road near Lake Norman in Cornelius early Monday morning.

According to the Cornelius Police Department, Torrence Chapel Road is completely closed between Norman Shores and Schooner Drive. This is near the Crown Harbor neighborhood.

Medic says one person is dead in connection with the incident on Torrence Chapel Road. It is not known at this time what specifically happened.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area, as they will not be able to travel down Torrence Chapel Road.

Stay with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

