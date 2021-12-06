NC DHHS Flu
Man found shot to death in Lincolnton burglary, homicide case

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Police found a man shot to death in Lincolnton over the weekend after responding to a disturbance call.

Officers responded to that disturbance call at Colonial Village Drive in Lincolnton on Saturday around 9 p.m.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Joey Dean Smith shot. Life-saving measures were unsuccessful and Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say this is an active and ongoing investigation and that the death is involved with a first-degree burglary and homicide case.

Lincolnton Police Department is working with the Lincoln County District Attorney’s office to determine what charges may follow.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case please contact Detective Hunsucker or Detective Propst, with the Lincolnton Police Department 704-736-8900 or Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909

