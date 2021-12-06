“I am blessed, truly blessed by the good Lord to have the opportunity to know him:” Bob Dole remembered by those he knew in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Former United States Senator and Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole passed away on Sunday at the age of 98, according to his wife, Salisbury native Elizabeth Dole.

At one time, Bob Dole was one of the most powerful politicians in the country, but many in Rowan County saw another side of the Senator.

For years former West Rowan High school teacher Terry Osborne took groups of students to Washington, D.C., and Senator Bob Dole always had time for them.

“This man is so powerful, and he took that much time with us,” Osborne said, “Here, one of the most powerful men in Washington DC, but he always took the time to talk to them in a serious manner and what they would offer in their future…”

Senator Dole married Elizabeth Dole in 1975. They spent a lot of time in Salisbury over the years visiting Elizabeth Dole’s mother and eating at local favorites like Gary’s BBQ in China Grove. Terry Osborne got to know Bob Dole when Dole was Gerald Ford’s running mate in the 1976 presidential election, and he visited Salisbury.

“Our conversation developed that night,” Osborne said. “There were so many opportunities to bring him back and forth here, bring Elizabeth here, or take groups up there. Each time, it was a rewarding experience there sharing those wonderful moments that she would share with Liddy and Bob.”

They stayed in touch over the years. Osborne was impressed with Dole’s fighting character and his human courtesy. Dole suffered disabling injuries in World War II, but overcame those injuries to become a senator, Republican presidential nominee, and, in his later years, a voice for World War II veterans.

“I get very emotional…next to my father, this was, man had more impact on my life than anyone. He was my hero. How he fought back with what he went through,” Osborne added. “We wanted to do something while Bob Dole was still living to honor him and we went up there (Washington D.C.) and we laid a wreath in his honor 9 years ago, and that was one of the most wonderful moments in my lifetime too.”

Memories of those good times flooded Osborne’s mind over the last 24 hours. Like many here who remembered meeting and talking with the senator from Kansas, Osborne says it was a great privilege to know Bob Dole.

“I am blessed, truly blessed by the good Lord to have the opportunity to know him.,” Osborne said. “Loved that man.”

