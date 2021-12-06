Four women charged, several people hurt after large fight at Rowan County fairgrounds

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - What police described as a “large fight” at the Rowan County fairgrounds on Julian Road resulted in four women being charged and several people being treated for injuries.

According to the report at the Salisbury Police Department, a party was held in a building at the fairgrounds on Saturday night. Someone called police just after midnight on Sunday morning to report that a large fight had broken out.

When Salisbury police officers and deputies from the Rowan Sheriff’s Office arrived, they were told by the fairgrounds manager that “everything was all right,” and that the people involved in the fight had left. Officers decided to see themselves and noted in the report that they saw “multiple fights” in the building.

At least two people were pepper sprayed by police.

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries. Four women, Cecilia Bautista Jacinto, 34, Maria Sandra Mejia Cuanas, 26, Laura Hernandez Agustin, 46, and Carmen Vital Santos, 35, were all charged on citation for simply affray and released.

Two people associated with the fairgrounds were given citations for alcohol violations by ALE.

