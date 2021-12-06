NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Former Huntersville mayor appears set to run for NC’s 13th Congressional district

John Aneralla recently served three terms as mayor of Huntersville, from 2015 to 2021, according to his website.
John Aneralla served as Huntersville's mayor from 2015 to 2021.
John Aneralla served as Huntersville's mayor from 2015 to 2021.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 12:01 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This article has 221 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Huntersville’s former mayor appears to have his eyes set on North Carolina’s new congressional district.

A Facebook post on John Aneralla’s Facebook page from over the weekend states “HUGE Campaign Announcement coming this Monday! You don’t want to miss this!” It’s accompanied by a campaign flyer saying the announcement will happen Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Magnolia Woods Event Center.

The flyer has the slogan “John Aneralla: U.S. Congress” in the bottom left-hand corner and NC-13, referencing the state’s new congressional district that serves part of Mecklenburg County.

HUGE Campaign Announcement coming this Monday! You don’t want to miss this! 🇺🇸

Posted by John Aneralla on Saturday, December 4, 2021

Ahead of the announcement Monday afternoon, the website ElectJohnAneralla.com was live. Below a donations bar is the header “Meet John.”

“Our district needs a true conservative fighting for us in Congress, a proven leader who shares our values and has a history of delivering results,” the website states.

Aneralla recently served three terms as mayor of Huntersville, from 2015 to 2021, according to his website.

Previously, Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced that he would be running for Congress in the state’s 13th District.

Cawthorn doesn’t live in the district, which stretches across the southwestern part of the state outside the city of Charlotte. He presently represents voters in the 11th, North Carolina’s westernmost district, where his Henderson County home would be in the 14th, one of three areas considered somewhat competitive for Democrats in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kemberly Marshall
Woman arrested after passing out in Union Co. elementary school parking lot
Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady looks on during warm-ups ahead of an NFL...
Panthers fire offensive coordinator Joe Brady
Officers found one man shot to death off East Independence Boulevard early Sunday morning.
Early morning shooting at north Charlotte mobile home park leaves 19-year-old dead
Kimberly Heller, 54, is charged with abuse of a corpse. Police say she kept her mother’s corpse...
Woman kept mother’s corpse in house for months, police say
Keene was taken to jail and charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or...
Woman arrested after preparing to smoke marijuana live on Facebook

Latest News

Singapore owned Giti Tire opened its South Carolina facility in 2017 and employees almost 750...
Local, state leaders, concerned citizens still waiting for reply from Giti CEO
United States Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Charlotte Thursday to promote...
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte, promote infrastructure law
Dena J. King is the first person of color to serve as the top prosecutor for the Western...
Dena J. King, nominated by President Biden, sworn in as new U.S. Attorney for Charlotte region