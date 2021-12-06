Former Huntersville mayor appears set to run for NC’s 13th Congressional district

This article has 221 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 6 seconds.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/AP) – Huntersville’s former mayor appears to have his eyes set on North Carolina’s new congressional district.

A Facebook post on John Aneralla’s Facebook page from over the weekend states “HUGE Campaign Announcement coming this Monday! You don’t want to miss this!” It’s accompanied by a campaign flyer saying the announcement will happen Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. at the Magnolia Woods Event Center.

The flyer has the slogan “John Aneralla: U.S. Congress” in the bottom left-hand corner and NC-13, referencing the state’s new congressional district that serves part of Mecklenburg County.

Ahead of the announcement Monday afternoon, the website ElectJohnAneralla.com was live. Below a donations bar is the header “Meet John.”

“Our district needs a true conservative fighting for us in Congress, a proven leader who shares our values and has a history of delivering results,” the website states.

Aneralla recently served three terms as mayor of Huntersville, from 2015 to 2021, according to his website.

Previously, Rep. Madison Cawthorn announced that he would be running for Congress in the state’s 13th District.

Cawthorn doesn’t live in the district, which stretches across the southwestern part of the state outside the city of Charlotte. He presently represents voters in the 11th, North Carolina’s westernmost district, where his Henderson County home would be in the 14th, one of three areas considered somewhat competitive for Democrats in 2022.

