First Alert: Three opportunities for much-needed rain this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A frontal system back to our west will bring a chance for showers to the mountains today, but a lot of the moisture appears to dry up east of the High Country with just a few spotty showers expected around the Piedmont.

Warm and humid today

Best rain chance over the mountains

Better rain chance midweek and Saturday

Very humid again today and afternoon readings will make another run toward 70 degrees. Evening clouds and parting showers will give way to clearing skies and colder temperatures overnight. Lows will back down to the 30s.

Dry and chillier weather comes our way Tuesday with highs only getting back to the lower 50s.

A better round of rain returns late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, through with the storm system staying well south of the WBTV viewing area, the best chance for a decent rainfall may be confined to neighborhoods along and S/E of I-85. Skies may clear Wednesday afternoon, but the day will be cold with highs only in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Chances for rain pick up on Wednesday. (Source: WBTV)

Some sunshine comes back Thursday with highs holding in the chilly 50s before perhaps another round of rain comes our way late Friday through at least the start of the weekend. Highs Friday will be in the lower 60s before we jump up to the lower 70s on Saturday, when there may even be a thunderstorm or two around. Hopefully, we’ll clear out and dry out for Sunday.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

