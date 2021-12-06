A few rain showers Monday, with more rain for Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Isolated rain will be possible for Monday, with a better chance for folks to pick up some rain on Wednesday. Another chance for rain may develop for the end of the week. Up and down temperatures continue, with high temperatures around 70 degrees for Monday, followed by 50s for midweek this week.

A few rain showers Monday, mainly west of I-85.

First Alert Wednesday: Widespread rain is expected.

Mild for Monday, yet cooler for Tuesday and midweek.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly, with overnight low temperatures cooling into the 40s across the piedmont and mountains.

Rain fall next 7 days (WBTV)

Isolated rain is possible for Monday, with the best chance for rain staying west of I-85, and across the NC foothills and mountains. Monday will remain mild, with high temperatures near 70° for Charlotte, and around 60 degrees for the mountains.

Tuesday will feature a few spotty showers, with partly cloudy skies and cool afternoon high temperatures in the lower 50s for the piedmont, and lower 40s in the mountains.

A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, to highlight higher chances for more widespread rain. Wednesday will remain cool, with highs around 50 degrees in the piedmont and around 40 degrees in the mountains. Rain is expected to develop through the day, so you will need some rain gear.

A few spotty showers may linger for Thursday and Friday, with high temperatures in the 50s for Thursday and 60s for Friday.

Next weekend is looking mild, with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, with a few rain showers possible.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great week ahead!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.