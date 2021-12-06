NC DHHS Flu
Electric vehicle company bringing 150 jobs to Charlotte’s west side with new assembly plant

The average wage for all employees is $54,700.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2021 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A global electric vehicle company plans to bring more than 100 jobs to Charlotte’s west side with a brand new assembly plant.

British-based company Arrival announced it will establish a high voltage battery module assembly plant, adding 150 new jobs and investing $11.5 million in its new facility off Yorkmont Road.

Arrival manufactures electric buses and vans, employing more than 1,200 people in eight different countries around the world.

Since 2020, Arrival has made significant investments in Charlotte and the surrounding region, establishing its U.S. headquarters in South End, an electric van assembly microfactory in Charlotte, and an electric bus assembly microfactory in Rock Hill, S.C.

Global electric vehicle company to build North American HQ in Charlotte

This new plant will assemble Arrival’s proprietary battery modules that can be used in all of Arrival’s vehicles and offers customizability for customers to configure battery requirements according to their specific needs.

The plant will employ 150 people, and most roles will serve as operators who assemble the battery modules.

“We are thrilled that Arrival is bringing more jobs and investment to Charlotte’s west side,” said Mayor Vi Lyles. “This announcement further builds on our working partnership and I look forward to achieving lasting results in our shared goal to create a greener city.”

In the last two years, companies such as Centene, Robinhood, and Credit Karma have announced new jobs and investment within the City of Charlotte creating new career opportunities in health care, customer service, finance, and technology.

