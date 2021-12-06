COVID-19 percent-positivity rate above 8% in Mecklenburg County

This article has 277 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 23 seconds.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - COVID-19 numbers are on the rise in Mecklenburg County.

According to county information, Mecklenburg County is back in the orange Monday morning at an 8.2% positivity rate.

That positivity rate has been steadily rising over the past several days.

Mecklenburg County is now even further from lifting the indoor mask mandate, which would have to fall below a 5% positivity rate for seven days.

With those increasing numbers, Mecklenburg County is making it easier for residents to get tested for COVID-19.

Starting Monday, free, take-home COVID-19 tests will be available in Mecklenburg County. Earlier this year, the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department partnered with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Library to distribute at-home COVID-19 tests.

The tests are for those who have trouble accessing local testing sites or cannot purchase a test online or at a nearby pharmacy.

Additionally, Novant Health is moving its COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Monday.

According to the health system, Novant Health’s East Mecklenburg location in Charlotte, off Independence Boulevard, is moving to a new location at 125 Baldwin Ave.

All patients who have a scheduled vaccination on or after Dec. 6, including second and booster doses, will now go to Novant Health Medical Group’s Baldwin Avenue location, officials said.

That new location will be open for vaccination appointments on Tuesday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. COVID-19 test appointments will take place on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Novant Health Medical Group’s Baldwin Avenue location will be closed on Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Dec. 31.

